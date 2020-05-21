THE Mezquita of Cordoba is preparing to reopen in Phase 2 of Spain’s coronavirus de-escalation plan.

According to the de-escalation phases set by the central government, monuments can reopen their doors in Phase 2 to 30% capacity and places of worship up to 50% capacity.

It’s expected that Andalucia, excluding Malaga and Granada, will move into Phase 2 on Monday, May 25, after Phase 1 ends.

Cordoba’s Mezquita, which sees approximately 1.5 million tourists a year and features several architectural styles including elements of Islam and occidental culture, is immersed in preparations to open following the protocol set by the Central Government for health and safety measures.

The monument, one of the most remarkable tourist attractions both in Cordoba and Spain, has been closed to tourists since March 13, before the state of alarm was declared.

Aerial shot of the Cordoba Mezquita.

Since then, special attention has been paid to the constant disinfection of the building, in particular popular spaces such as the Patio de los Naranjos, the transept and the surrounding cornice-passageway, the arcades or the Immaculate Conception chapel.

Additionally, cleaning of bronze pieces and silverware elements has also been carried out, including the gigantic lamp that presides over the main chapel.



Other popular monuments of the city, such as the Alcazar, the Synagogue or Medina Azahara, have also been adapted to the health and safety measures set in order to reopen, alongside the Mezquita, in Phase 2.

Spain’s most visited site, Granada’s La Alhambra, with over 3 million visitors a year, is also adapting spaces and hygiene conditions to reopen ‘as soon as possible.’