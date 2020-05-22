VILLARREAL and Getafe have both denied any involvement with match fixing in last season’s La Liga.

El Pais reported that a 2-2 draw between the two sides last year is being investigated as part of Operation Oikos.

The operation led to the arrest of 11 people, with five former Osasuna directors and two former Real Betis being given jail sentences.

A Villarreal statement said: “Villarreal and its first team wish to show their absolute rejection of the accusations made today and categorically deny being involved in any way in fixing the game against Getafe on the final day of last season.

“As it has done on repeated occasions, the club condemns any conduct that damages the essence of sport and competition and stresses that the values of transparency, ethics, integrity and fair play are fundamental to its philosophy.”

Getafe also released a statement saying that the club ‘wish to categorically deny any involvement with this matter and this type of conduct.’

Getafe needed to beat Villarreal on the final day of last season in order to stand a chance of qualifying for the Champions League, but following Valencia’s win against Real Valladolid, both Getafe and Villarreal now had nothing to play for.

“Operation Oikos came about due to an accusation by La Liga, which has joined the case as a private plaintiff, and will take all legal measures necessary to clarify the facts that are under investigation,” La Liga said in a statement.