THE provinces of Malaga and Granada will not advance into Phase 2 on Monday, it has been announced.

Although the Andalucian Government wanted the entire region to pass into Phase 2 together, the Health Ministry has instead decided that only six of the provinces can advance further.

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has insisted that the criteria is that all provinces need to stay ‘at least 14 days’ in each phase.

Illa has stressed that the ‘path of patience has worked’ and that it is key in the de-escalation steps.

Therefore, Malaga and Granada will remain in Phase 1, whereas Sevilla, Almeria, Huelva, Cadiz, Cordoba and Jaen will go into Phase 2 on Monday, along with 47% of the country.

In addition, all remaining provinces that were still in Phase 0 will now move to Phase 1.

That includes Madrid, Barcelona and the entirety of Castilla y Leon.

Juan Marin, Vice-President of the Andalucian Government had already said moments before the Government press conference that ‘there is no order published in the Official Bulletin that states that a province must remain in each phase for 14 days.’