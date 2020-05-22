THE Olive Press is looking for new full-time journalists to join its team on the Costa del Sol ASAP as we are planning to expand further.

The ideal candidates should be NCTJ-qualified, English-speaking, and have a driving license.

Having Spanish will help but is not essential.

We are the largest online English news site in Spain, with around two million visitors a month and have 250,000 readers of our print editions.

We have big expansion plans for both print and online in 2020, as we emerge from the coronavirus crisis.

We already have newspapers in Andalucia, Gibraltar, Mallorca, Alicante and Murcia.

LIVE: Olive Press reporter Joshua Parfitt covering the Catalan independence riots in Barcelona

We have also started Olive Press TV and want people with great ideas for print, online and video.

Our website is now ranked in the top 500 in the UK, ahead of well-known respected British news outlets such as the Daily Record and Liverpool Echo.

We frequently work with international media and there are plenty of chances to get your name in the UK nationals, on the radio and TV.

This year our reporters have been providing comprehensive coverage of the pandemic, working with Sky News and the MailOnline this month alone.

Meanwhile in 2019 we were in Madrid to witness the exhumation of General Franco, in Barcelona to cover the Catalan riots and in Ibiza to find out what Harry and Meghan got up to on holiday.

If successful you will initially be based on the Costa del Sol (Estepona) and will cover local, national and Gibraltar news while working on investigations along the ‘Costa del Crime’.

Our weekend-style fortnightly papers mean you will try your hand at everything – investigations, hard news, travel writing, politics, celebrity, culture, food and drink, think pieces, sport and more.

Our former journalists have gone on to work at The Daily Mail, The Sun, The Metro, Washington Post, ABC America, The Evening Standard, ITV, Daily Record, The Express and more.

Our company cars can be used at the weekends and there are amazing places on our doorstep, including Sevilla, Malaga, Cordoba and Granada all within a two-hour drive.

To apply send your CV and a covering letter to newsdesk@theolivepress.es