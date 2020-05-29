DIEGO Costa is set to face trial next week for tax fraud, it has been announced.

He is due to appear in court in the Spanish capital on Thursday, June 4.

According to a court filing, the Atletico Madrid striker defrauded the state of more than €1 million by not declaring income of more than €5.15 from his move to Chelsea in 2014.

In addition, the Spaniard failed to declare more than €1 million in image rights.

Prosecutors in Madrid want the 31-year-old to be given a six month prison sentence and a fine of €507,208.

Spanish law allows sentences shorter than two years for non-violent crimes to be exchanged for a fine.

That means that the Brazilian born star can avoid prison if he pays an additional fine of €36,500.

Costa re-joined the Rojiblancos in 2017, where during his two spells he’s played 197 games across all competitions, scoring 78 goals.

During his three seasons in West London he played 120 games and scored 58 goals in all competitions.