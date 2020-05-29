LA Liga’s 2020-21 season will begin on September 12, it has been announced.

Following the Government’s announcement that Spain’s top flight will resume the current season from June 8, the league has now outlined its plans for next season too.

Javier Tebas, President of La Liga said that next season everything will return to ‘normal’.

“It is important that the crisis caused by the pandemic does not generate an economic disaster afterwards.

“The football industry is very important, we generated 1.37% of the country’s GDP, more than 185,000 jobs and welcome thousands of media people.”

The start date for next season in mid September will fall only two weeks after the Champions League final, which will allegedly be held at the end of August.

“Our clubs have already lost at least €700 million and that will have to be recovered,” continued Tebas.

“All of us here are entertaining audiences with our sport, we compete with other entertainment industries.”

The 57-year-old also revealed that the league is trialing whether to use ‘fake’ fans to generate noise for people watching the games on television.

“In the Bundesliga they have chosen virtual sound with great success and we are working on giving that option.

“We are currently testing the idea because it costs a lot to put it into practice.”