THE British Embassy in Spain has urged expats to sort out their residencia as soon as possible.

The Ambassador’s office sent out an update for all UK nationals living in Spain regarding Brexit.

This reminds Brits that their citizens’ rights are guaranteed as long as they are legally resident in Spain by the end of 2020.

They will be able to continue to live and work in Spain, while UK state pensioners will continue to have healthcare access as long as they remain in Spain, with their UK state pension continuously increasing in value.

Although in some towns and cities residencia appointments have not yet opened up following the coronavirus crisis, those that are in Phase 2 or 3 have offices opening offering a limited number of appointments.

In order to see if appointments are available in your area, you can check the Spanish Public Administration portal:

https://sede.administracionespublicas.gob.es/icpplus/index.html?fbclid=IwAR3nbqHpjb9gBk_a5GKomJkhVAtVI7qSjTpuHL8L3QyaRNjVTGszGJ5JTnI

“We continue to advise people to get an appointment as soon as you can”, said HMA Hugh Elliott.

“As long as you are living in Spain and can prove that you satisfy the legal conditions of residence by December 31 2020, your rights are assured even if you are not able to get the physical document before the end of the year,” he added.

The Embassy also reminds Brits that they can exchange their driving license until the end of the year without taking a test and to make an appointment as soon as possible.