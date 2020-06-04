SPAIN will begin to open up its land borders with its two closest neighbours from June 22, it has been announced.

Tourism minister Reyes Maroto said today that the country will allow travel from France and Portugal, in just over two weeks.

“In the case of France and Portugal, I wanted to confirm that from June 22, the restrictions on travel across the borders will be removed,” Maroto said at a press conference.

He added that ‘in principle, the 14-day quarantine on international travellers will be lifted.’

What was not confirmed was how and under what measures tourists from both countries will be permitted to arrive to Spain i.e. by car or train.

Neither has it been detailed if they can move freely across the whole country.

Flights continue to be restricted until July 1.

More to follow…