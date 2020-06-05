LIFEGUARDS on Spain’s Orihuela Costa will restart services a week ahead of schedule to cope with demand during de-escalation from the coronavirus state of alarm

Lifeguard services will resume tomorrow, Saturday June 6.

Ramón López, Councillor for Playas de Orihuela, announced today that the rescue and life-saving service will start early and continue right through to September.

All eleven Oriolan beaches will benefit from the services of 42 staff to deal with lifeguard duties, first-aid, rescues and facilities.

At their disposal, will be a rapid intervention vehicle (VIR), a motorcycle, three boats and an ambulance.

All staff will be trained on helping with advice on Covid-19 infection and hygiene, as well as other health and safety issues.

López said: “The service will be provided from 10am until 8pm and we appeal for the correct behaviour to follow basic guidelines, such as social distancing etc.”



Between Monday June 15 and September 15, an ‘adapted bathing service’ for disabled visitors will be provided on four beaches: Cala Capitán, Cala Bosque, La Glea and Barranco Rubio.

“Each service will have access walkways to shading, wider sunbathing areas, amphibious chairs and qualified personnel so that anyone with functional diversity can enjoy our beaches,” López added.

