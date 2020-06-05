THE Junta de Andalucia has announced that it will invest €22.5 million in promotional campaigns to attract tourists this summer.

In a speech made earlier today, the Tourism Minister, Juan Marin announced the plan in order to save the summer season.

The most important part of the campaign will be an advertisement featuring Malaga’s very own Antonio Banderas.

The famous Hollywood actor features in an advertisement that will air on Monday, both on radio and television, but also in the written press.

The campaign will also be heavily featured on social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter, in order to attract foreign tourists.

According to Marin, 67% of Andalucia’s tourism is from Spaniards, with the region attracting the highest number of Spanish tourists, followed by the Balearic and the Canary Islands.

One of the campaigns planned targets neighbouring regions, such as Extremadura, Castilla-La Mancha and Murcia, with the advertising slogan ‘Eager For You To Come’.

“This summer will not be the same as the others, nor will we break the records of last year but the one that adapts best to the circumstances survives”, said Marin.

“The tourism forecasts we have for this summer are good and for next year as well,” he added.