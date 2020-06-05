A 58-year-old British woman has been arrested by Guardia Civil in Jacarilla, near Orihuela, for filing a bogus report that money was stolen from her credit card.

The tables were turned, however, after she claimed that two illegal withdrawals totalling €140 had been made from her account.

It didn’t take long though for Guardia agents to uncover she had actually withdrawn the money herself from the ATM at Vistabella.

She was detained and charged with fraud and for reporting a crime that did not happen.