TWO British men have been given a total of 24 years in prison for using explosives to rob cash machines across Malaga and Cadiz.

A specially-adapted courtroom in Malaga hosted the verdict as the two men were found guilty of robbery, using explosives, drug trafficking and possession of weapons of war.

The crimes were committed during 2016 in the towns of Alhaurin el Grande, Monda, Marbella , Malaga, Ojen, Algarrobo, Mijas and Tarifa.

Using two gas cylinders, one of oxygen and one of acetylene, they blew up ten ATMs across southern Spain, causing nearly €35,000 of damage.

During the heists, they managed to grab €71,600 in cash from three of the machines they successfully hit.

RIPPED APART: Images taken in 2016 show the extent of the damage caused (Solarpix)

The pair are believed to be part of an organised crime network based on the Costa del Sol.

During police raids as part of the investigation, officers found two hand grenades, bundles of cash and four kilograms of marijuana as well as counterfeit passports.

The men were arrested in an organised raid in November 2016 at a property in Calahonda, along with two Spanish men who were also present at the court hearing.

During the appearance, both men accepted their crimes and it was not necessary to go to trial, according to a courtroom statement.