A PILOT tourism test, which will see 6,000 Germans arrive in the Balearic Islands this month has been approved by the Spanish Government.

The request to bring thousands of German nationals to the region was formally submitted by the Balearic Government with the aim of promoting the region as a safe destination amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As detailed by the Minister of Tourism, Iago Negueruela, 4,000 German nationals will be permitted to enter Mallorca, 1,000 to Menorca and 1,000 to the Pitiusas, made up of Ibiza and Formentera.

Although the finer details are still to be confirmed, Negueruela revealed that these tourists will have their temperature taken upon arrival at airports.

They will also be asked to complete a questionnaire in relation to their health and to write down the address of their accommodation which will be used by the authorities in case of an emergency.

“We care about their health, but we also care about where they will be staying in case we need to contact them,” said Negueruela.

The Government’s pilot project for tourism seeks to demonstrate that it is ‘possible to allow the subsequent entry of tourists without risk to health from July 1.’

This is the date from which Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that foreign tourists would be allowed to return to Spain.

IDYLLIC: Residents enjoying Phase 2 of the de-escalation plan on the Playa de Palma ©theOlivePress

In the case of Mallorca, four hotels will collaborate in the pilot test from June 16 to 30.

These include the Iberostar Cristina and Playa Park de Riu hotel on the Playa de Playa and two hotels in Alcudia from the VIVA and Jardin chains.

According to Negueruela, the plan will also lead to the employment of more than 900 people with hundreds of other businesses benefiting from the scheme.

It comes after the announcement was made that Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza would be entering Phase 3 of the de-escalation plan from Monday.

This advance will allow residents to move between the islands by sea and air.

Photography by Allan Binderup.