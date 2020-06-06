INTER-ISLAND travel will be permitted in the Balearics from Monday June 8, it has been confirmed.

It will come as Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca join Formentera in Phase 3 of Spain’s de-escalation plan.

The entry of the three islands into the final phase will allow for the freedom of movement across the region by air and sea without residents having to justify their reason for travelling.

This was confirmed by the Minister for Mobility, Marc Pons, who expressed that ‘it was a positive step forward towards a new normality.’

“On Monday we will enter Phase 3 and this gives the President of the Government, Francina Armengol, the right to allow and guarantee the free movement of people,” said Pons.

Armengol is currently working on the formalities of the order which will be published in the Balearic Islands’ Official Bulletin (BOIB) this weekend.

The minister detailed that with free movement, commercial flights will be allowed and that any Balearic resident will be able to move from one island to another without issue.

Private jets will also be permitted, as well as ferries and private boats.

BON VOYAGE: Balearic residents will be permitted to move across the region without justifying their reason for travel

Pons said that airlines operating inter-island flights and companies covering sea routes have already shown their willingness to increase their offer to meet an expected growth in demand from residents wishing to travel.

An uptake in maritime frequencies between Ibiza and Formentera has already been agreed, which from Monday will include 18 routes, doubling the current offer.

Regarding health protocols, the Balearic government will maintain controls at ports and airports during the state of alarm.

“However, once we enter a new normal and phase 3 is over, this will become the responsibility of the Government of Spain,” concluded Pons.

Until now, mobility between the islands has been limited to justified causes such as travel for health, work or to take care of a dependent person.

It comes as the Balearic government confirmed that a pilot tourism test, which will see 6,000 Germans arrive in the Balearic Islands this month, was approved by the Spanish Government.

With the aim of promoting the region as a safe destination amid the coronavirus pandemic, 4,000 German nationals will be permitted to enter Mallorca, 1,000 to Menorca and 1,000 to Ibiza and Formentera.