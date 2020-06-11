THE 2020 Blue Flag certificates have been released as Spain’s beaches reopen.

Mayors across Andalucia have been working tirelessly throughout the de-escalation process to make sure their coastlines are ready for the summer.

Currently, 57% of beaches are open to the public, many just for bathing, with sunbathing prohibited in certain areas.

However in an effort to improve beach-goers confidence in one of Andalucia’s most valuable assets, the Association for Environmental and Consumer Education (ADEAC) has released its 2020 figures.

SUSTAINABLE: The Magic Vision catamaran in Benalmadena has also been given a coveted Blue Flag ‘green tourism’ award

Andalucia stands out as the jewel in Spain’s crown as the region increases its awards share by 35% compared to last year.

In Andalucia a total of 28 beaches have been awarded the gold standard for cleanliness and quality of facilities.

The beaches across Malaga and Axarquia can be found on the full report HERE.

Fuengirola has cleaned up its act and this year had three new award-winners: Boliches-Gaviotas, Castillo and Playa de Fuengirola.

Other newbies included El Cable and Puerto Banus-Levante in Marbella, as well as Los Alamos in Torremolinos.

The awards are also issued to marinas that meet certain criteria.

For 2020, two extra marinas have been given the award.

The full list of marinas in Malaga with a blue flag are: Benalmadena, Caleta de Velez, Estepona, Duquesa and Marbela SA.

Sustainable boat companies are also eligible for the award, with Costa Sol Cruceros based in Benalmadena one of only two firms with the award in Spain.

Their boats, Catamaran Magic Vision and Starfish II have become the benchmark for sustainable tourist travel for 2020.