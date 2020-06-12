KING Felipe of Spain has made an appeal to international tourists to visit Spain this summer.

During the ‘new normal’ phase, tourism is one of the primary concerns for the government and the need for foreigners to return to Spain is imperative, considering the tourism sector makes up more than 12% of the country’s GDP.

The King therefore wanted to make an international appeal to attract tourists to visit the country from July 1.

“Spain is a safe and quality tourist destination, of the highest order,” said the monarch.

Felipe VI chaired the Plenary Commission of the Network of Smart Tourist Destinations, together with the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, among other important figures from the tourism industry.

During his speech the King asked all those involved ‘to be very aware of Spain’s strengths, to know how to put them at the forefront and to be able to detect and take advantage of the opportunities that are surely going to present themselves.’

“We have demonstrated world leadership in tourism development policies and now is the time to continue doing so, to demonstrate it once again,” he added at the videoconference that was attended by 250 representatives from 142 organisations and companies.

The monarch’s presence had the clear desire to convey a message of security and trust, both from the inside and from the outside.

“I want to convey to everyone a message full of encouragement.

“A message of security and confidence in ourselves, in our professionals and in our tourism industry, one of the most advanced in the world, as well as in our capacity for innovation in the sector.”