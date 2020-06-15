Whether it’s Father’s Day, birthdays, anniversaries or other special occasions, we love to find the perfect gift for our guys.

And, who wants to give another tie or shirt? Look through these gifts and gadgets and see if you find that just right something for your special guy.

Guys Like to Grill

Personalized Cutting Board: Get this beautiful grillmaster cutting board with a personalized design and the name of your favorite griller.

A DIY Grill Basket filled with things like tongs, sauces/marinades/rubs, spatulas and tongs, skewers, a grilling mitt or anything else that your griller guy needs to turn out spectacular grilled food.

Global Hot Sauce set from Brandon Clark and Don Hopkins. This gift set will add some heat to your man’s grill.

Complete Grilling Cookbook from Williams-Sonoma contains over two hundred mouth-watering grilling recipes including meat, veggie and even dessert grilling recipes.

Guys Like to Build

A Hobart Leather Apron made of cowhide split leather and finished with heavy-duty stitching is a great gift for the guy in your life who does woodworking or metal work. Go to Leather Apron.

Readywares Waxed Canvas Bucket Organizer fits any five gallon bucket. This nifty organizer has a total of sixty pockets inside the bucket and out for maximum tool management.

Contractor Pen: This nifty little pen is a multi-tasker. It comes with a ruler, level, magnetic strip, angle and drywall gauges. It’s compact and helps your guy get the job done.

Apollo Tools Household Carpenter Kit: This handsome carpenter kit holds all the most-used hand tools for home repair. With seventy-one pieces it has all the tools your guy needs including screwdrivers and bits, wrenches, pliers and more.

Guys Like to Play

Sit n Fish Personalized Cooler and Chair is a great gift for the fisherman in your life. This sturdy but lightweight chair includes an insulated cooler that can hold up to twenty-four cans. It collapses and has a strap for easy carry to the best fishing spots.

Paintballing for Four: Not for the faint of heart, this gift voucher will enable the recipient to book a day of paintball fun for himself and three of his best friends.

A Personalized Cotton Gym Sack is the perfect bag to take to the gym. Toss in your towel and a change of clothing and then toss the used clothing in the bag for your trip home. Comes in navy or black and you can print up to two lines of text.

Vivosport Fitness Tracker from Garmin is the ideal tool for tracking your activity both indoors and out. Tracks distance, time, speed or pace and also tracks stress and heart rate. It has a gps for outdoor runs.

Guys Like Gadgets

Keysmart is a unique gadget that holds up to eight keys and compacts them into the look of a swiss knife. It keeps keys quiet and comfortable in the pocket. Find it at Keysmart.

Personalized Bottle Opener and Corkscrew: This handsome silver opener can be engraved with your guy’s name. It includes a corkscrew, a foil cutter, bottle opener and a small blade. No drink will remain unopened.

Leather Travel and Grooming Set: This upscale grooming kit comes from Royce. It comes in black or tan and has all the tools your guy needs when he travels.

The Muama Enence Translator is the perfect gift for the guy who travels for business or fun. This tiny translator comes with over forty languages pre-installed. Just hold a button and speak, then let the translator do the work for you

Have fun searching for the best gift to let your guy know how much you appreciate him.

(Father’s Day is normally held on the 3rd Sunday of June. This year it falls on Sunday 21st of June in the UK and the US.)