HAVE you always dreamed of starring alongside a real life Hells Angel in a Hollywood production on the Costa del Sol?

Well now you can.

A casting call has been sent out for Marked The Unforgiven, a high-octane new series about an American biker club.

Producers are seeking two actors for speaking parts in the show, which will start shooting in Almeria and Malaga in July.

The programme is an adaptation of Marked, the bestselling book by George Christie, the founder of Hells Angels, Ventura.

Christie himself plays Big John, a veteran who takes Jack Crest, a Navy sniper returning from Afghanistan, under his wing.

The pair agree to form a biker gang composed of ex-US servicemen, including Navy Seals, Green Berets and Coastguards.

Auditions are set to be held at the Gran Hotel Miramar Malaga and Almeria’s Guitar Museum at the end of June, with the exact dates still to be announced.

Those applying should be ‘attractive, lively, interesting, intelligent, passionate and athletic’.

Both male and female actors aged 25-45 are wanted, while a ‘Mediterranean or Californian look’ and ‘tattoos’ will be ‘an advantage’.

Producers have asked those interested to send and ensure the following:

1. Two photos, one close-up and one full-length, always taken professionally. If more than two photos are sent, the application will not be accepted

2. Summary of experience (only one page) where your link must be included in IMDB

3. A one-minute video that explains why we should hire you to participate in the television production. Do not send videos of more than one minute or the application will be rejected

4. Acting reel, no more than five minutes and no more than 10 mgb, must consist of acting work in which you have worked

5. Include the contact of your agent or manager. Screen Actors Guild members or equivalent will have preference

6. Applicants must be legal residents of Spain or have an EU passport and be eligible to work in Spain

This casting call comes as the production’s communications agency Hormiguea said there had been an ‘avalanche’ of hundreds of responses during lockdown.

A spokesperson said that producers had now decided to ‘pre-select’, rather than conduct ‘face-to-face casting’ in a bid to adhere to the COVID-19 measures.

Auditionees will be requested to attend casting via ‘private invitation’ once they have sent the required documents.

A spokesperson from TV company Wanda-Halcyon said: “We hope to launch some promising Spanish actors who want to participate in a Hollywood production that will be seen worldwide.

“We are excited to hire local talent whenever possible as part of our commitment to economic development in the region.”

Marked The Unforgiven is the brainchild of Wanda-Halcyon’s Pat Andrew and former BBC executive Sutish Sharma.

Applications should be sent to Lucy Carver at Lucy@wanda-halcyon.com