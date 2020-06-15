A COSTA del Sol forest fire that forced a road closure has been brought under control.

The blaze, which erupted in the arroyo La Jordana area of Casares has been ‘stabilised’ fire chiefs said.

Some 35 Infoca firefighters, as well as units from Estepona and Manilva, had contained the flames by 9pm.

Three aircraft were also dispatched in the effort.

The fire was detected at 6:54 pm in an area of dense vegetation where there is often a strong wind.

The MA-8300 road, connecting Casares pueblo with the coast is now back open.

The route had been closed by the emergency services.

No houses are believed to have been evacuated.

Personnel from Infoca, the Junta de Andalucia’s forest fire unit will remain in the area tonight.