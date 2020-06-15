VICTIMS of domestic violence while on holiday to the Costa Blanca will soon be able to report incidents at any of the region’s tourist offices.

The Valencian Community has announced a deal struck between 213 tourism offices across the three provinces of Castellon, Alicante and Valencia, and the Valencian Institute of Women.

Aside from the touristic capital cities, the provinces include major destinations such as Benidorm, Torrevieja, Denia, Peñiscola, Benicassim and Javea.

Herick Campos, the general general director of Valencian tourism said: “We want the region to be a safe place for women who may have been assaulted before, as well as those who might suffer abuse when they are on holiday.”

Training will be given to local tourist information office staff by members of the Valencian Institute of Women.

Once the scheme is launched, victims will be able to talk through what has happened in their native language, such as English.

Advice will be given which will include the steps needed to make an official complaint with local authorities like the police.