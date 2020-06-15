Policia Local in one of the worst-hit areas by last September’s gota fria will be awarded for their service.

Dolores, in the heart of Vega Baja lowlands, suffered tremendous damage and losses when torrential rains and flooding hit between September 9-14.

Mayor Jose Joaquin Hernandez Saez said: “The role of the Dolores Policia Local during DANA was vitally important in giving the necessary attention to all the people who were in danger at the time.”

The town council have voted unanimously to send a medal proposal to the Valencian Generalitat to acknowledge the important work carried out.

Sáez said: “There were moments of great anguish, in which we worked in a coordinated manner, always putting the safety of people before any other circumstance.”

Guardia Civil, Policia Nacional and agents from neighbouring towns that helped have also been recognised.

As flood threats worsened over the weekend of September 14, agents went door-to-door throughout rural areas, warning neighbours of the danger and informing them of safe havens in the town.

When the floods did arrive, police and civilian volunteers used kayaks, tractors and 4x4s to rescue 638 people that were trapped.

The local municipal shelter dealt with over 200 residents in need of safety, with others being looked after by family and friends.

Whilst the region waited for flood-water to recede, agents delivered water and visited elderly and vulnerable citizens throughout the day to check their well-being.

Policia Local volunteers also doubled the manpower on the town’s switchboard, answering calls and helping throughout the disaster.

