A night out for a drunken motorist ended up being a costly affair as his car ended up in the Mar Menor.

The boozy driver lost control of his vehicle last Saturday evening (June 13) and spun off the San Pedro del Pinatar portside road into the water.

The good news was that the man was uninjured, but things got worse as he failed a breath test ordered by Policia Local.

He also racked up a bill for his car being hoisted out of the sea on a night that will live long in his memory.