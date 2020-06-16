A 36-year-old man has been arrested by Orihuela’s Policia Local for hitting his partner in the street.

The assault happened on Monday evening (June 15) in the village of Molins.

The Romanian struck the 26-year-old woman, also a Romanian national, in front of their two children.

When the police arrived on the scene, he immediately confessed to the attack.

The woman told officers that it was not the first time that she had been assaulted by her partner, but she had not reported him to the authorities.