PRESIDENT of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, wants a ‘powerful reform process’ of Valencian public health, once the Coronavirus pandemic is over.

Instead of just a ‘new normal’, he wants a massive social debate including the public and professionals, to obtain an ‘improved normal’.

Puig highlighted the need to ‘learn from the lessons’ of the pandemic and work to overcome ‘the weaknesses’ detected in the health system.

He revealed: “We want improved normality, taking advantage of the window of opportunity in the hospital system and in Primary Care to achieve the health of the 21st century that we want and need.”

The president made these statements after he visited the General University Hospital of Castelló, with the Minister of Universal Health and Public Health, Ana Barceló.

He was there to oversee the tender launch for a new €4m Emergency Unit at the facility.

Puig also took time to recognise the work and the ‘enormous effort’ by all health professionals ‘who have suffered this pandemic’.