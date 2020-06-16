MURCIA region-based meat producer, El Pozo, is the second-most bought grocery brand in Spain, after the international soft drinks manufacturer, Coca Cola.

El Pozo´s origins go back to 1935 with the opening of a store in ‘El Pozo Concejil’ square in the town of Alhama de Murcia.

The first factory started meat product production in 1954, and now employs around 5,000 people.

The Kantar survey saw El Pozo get products bought by 77% of Spanish households over a year, beaten only by Coca Cola.

Campofrio came third in the report´s league table.

Kantar said that the top companies in Spain invested a lot in television advertising and making sure their products were available in smaller shops.