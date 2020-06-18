A five-month-old baby has been taken into care in Murcia after it was found to have a high level of cocaine in a urine sample.

Her parents both tested positive for the drug after their car was involved in an accident last Tuesday (June 16), shortly after starting a 200km journey to their home area of Gandia in the Valencian Community.

The mother’s breast milk has been ruled out as a source of the cocaine, and authorities are working on the theory that the baby might have inhaled the drug.

The Policia Nacional said that the 21-year-old father had been arrested several times in Gandia since 2015.

He is also being investigated over alleged sexual abuse, as the girl’s mother was aged just 15 when she gave birth to her.

The man was granted bail while the 16-year-old girl is in the custody of her father.

The parents and the baby were travelling in a car with two other people, which included the driver who was a relative of the youngster’s father.

The car journey began in Totana, but shortly into the trip the vehicle was involved in an accident on the A-7 in the Sangonera de Seca area.

The occupants could not give authorities a clear picture of what actually happened.

There were no significant injuries, but a hospital check up revealed that the baby was suffering with cocaine poisoning.

She was placed into the care of Murcia’s child protection services with the parents facing child abandonment and crimes against public health charges.