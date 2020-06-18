AIR carriers flying into Spain’s airports are to be charged lower landing fees in a move aimed at boosting the number of flights in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aena, who run most of the country’s airports like Malaga, Alicante-Elche, and Palma de Mallorca, say that other costs for airlines will also be cut or delayed.

The coronavirus pandemic led to over 99% of services at Spain’s airports being cancelled in April and May.

Spain is welcoming back international air tourism on July 1, with budget carrier Ryanair launching a reduced schedule of around 40% of its normal summer services from that date.

Aena’s CEO, Maurici Lucena, said that all of its airports will have thermal image cameras to check the temperatures of passengers.

Every arriving traveller will also need to fill out a location form in case Covid-19 contact tracing is needed when they are in Spain.

Lucena also announced that his company would be investing over €1.2 billion over the next 18 months in improvements which will target its airports in Barcelona and Madrid.