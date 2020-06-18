THE Champions League will be completed in Lisbon as part of a ‘final eight’ format, UEFA has announced.

Europe’s top tier competition was suspended in mid March, with half of the round of 16 matches still to be played.

Those games will be played on August 7 and 8, with Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona still needing a good result.

The Madrilenos lost at home 1-2 to Manchester City, while Barca drew 1-1 away with Napoli.

UEFA has not decided whether these games will be played as normal at home grounds without fans or at neutral venues.

The quarter-finals will then follow every day from August 12 to 15, with Atletico Madrid being the only Spanish team that has secured its place in this round so far.

The Rojiblancos knocked out defending European Champions Liverpool in dramatic fashion, scoring three goals in extra time at Anfield.

The semi-finals will take place on August 18 and 19, with the final on August 23.

The matches will be played behind closed doors as it stands, but UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin did not rule out the possibility of fans being present.

“A month ago I couldn’t even answer if we can play the competition, now we will play, hopefully,” he said.

“We haven’t decided about no spectators or spectators yet,” he added.

“We will assess the situation at the beginning of July, then we will see what the situation will be.

“It would be incompetent for us to decide in advance about a situation that is so unsure at this moment.”

The Europa League will also return with the same format, with a ‘final eight’ being hosted in Cologne and the final taking place on August 21.