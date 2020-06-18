Hop in your car, drive a few hours and you will arrive in the enchanted land of the alchemist right in the heart of Andalucia at magical Suryalila Retreat Centre.

Suryalila is a warm and welcoming home away from home, far from the madding crowds, surrounded by fields of sunflowers and sweeping vistas of mountains and lakes.

To help you ease gracefully and pleasurably out of lockdown, Suryalila is opening its doors to local tourism with an excellent selection of last minute five day alternative and healthy rural holiday packages with accommodation choices to suit all budgets.

If you in are in need of a break and would like to avoid crowded areas, beach restrictions and boost your immune system at the same time, look no further!

Throughout the summer and autumn months Suryalila is offering hiking, nature, horse riding and adventure holidays as well as a couple of more gentle healing yoga retreats and on another note, wine tasting and yoga holidays.

The varied excursions happen in the cooler mountain mornings, to avoid the heat of the summer.

Afternoons can be spent lazing by the pool, indulging in a luxurious massage or partaking in a relaxing yoga class.

Located in a sprawling beautifully restored olive farm that is tastefully decorated with an exotic eastern flare, Suryalila exudes a special magic from the moment you drive down the impressive flag lined driveway.

Suryalila has been voted one of the Best Retreat Centre’s in the World by Yoga Journal, but even if you have no desire to attend one of Suryalila’s daily world-class Yoga classes, there is plenty to enjoy here.

The Centre is renowned for its outstanding international chefs, providing you with three wonderful organic vegetarian feasts every day.

There is a delightful salt water pool and various types of massage offered. In-house Amrita Cafe serves coffee, wine, beer, and fresh juices and smoothies.

There are plenty of enchanting hang-out spaces to curl up in with a good book borrowed from their library, as well as an impressive meditation garden with breath-taking views.

If you like to shop, the centre’s Shakti boutique carries yoga clothes and a good selection of exotic gifts.

The cortijo also hosts a fascinating permaculture project and is building a food forest on it’s land.

The grounds themselves are spell-binding with a unique blending of fruit trees, succulents, alpacas and donkeys.

Make sure you ask for a fascinating tour of the grounds.

Whether you are traveling alone, with a friend or partner or with your family, it’s an equally welcoming and charming environment.

You have the choice of joining one of Suryalila’s special summer holidays or retreats or to book as an independent hotel guest and simply enjoy the tranquil surroundings and delightful facilities.

There are lots of optional dates throughout the summer for national tourism.

The main language spoken at Suryalila is English but they can also cater for Spanish and German tourists, offering Yoga classes in all three languages.

www.suryalila.com

info@suryalila.com

856-023-631