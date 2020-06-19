THE reopening of cinemas across Malaga will start from today, a week earlier than initially planned.

Yelmo, the third biggest cinema chain in Spain, announced on Tuesday that all its centres in the province will all reopen as of this Friday.

The establishments will reopen applying the appropriate safety measure to ensure ‘maximum security for customers and employees.’

Safety measures include social distancing signs, reduced capacity, an increase in the frequency of cleaning and disinfection of surfaces, hand sanitiser dispensers at the entrance of the cinema and each auditorium as well as encouraging the purchase of tickets online.

In addition, employees will be provided with protective equipment and where possible, a physical distance of 1.5 metres to be respected while queuing for tickets or at the snack bar and two metres between staff and clients.

The reopening of Yelmo establishments is being carried out progressively, the company, leader of the Exhibition Sector in Spain, has already reopened several of its establishments in other provinces in Spain last week.

LEADER: Yelmo is the first cinema chain to open its doors in Malaga

Yelmo has over 400 screens, all of them 100% digital, as well as 39 complexes spread across Spain.

Its sites include Madrid, Barcelona, Tarragona, Canarias, Asturias Alava, A Coruña, Cadiz, Vigo, Albacete, Alicante, Almeria, Malaga, Valencia, Zaragoza, Vizcaya and Navarra.

Malaga’s iconic Albeniz cinema, built in 1945, will reopen on June 25 with free entrance to see the Woody Allen film The Purple Rose of Cairo followed by its full programme reactivated on June 26.

The establishment will follow the same safety protocols as Yelmo, including reduced capacity.

Tickets for The Purple Rose of Cairo will be available at Albeniz’s box office as of 17:00pm on June 25.

With its reopening, the Albeniz Cinema will be ready to host part of the screenings and activities of the 23rd Malaga Film Festival, which will be held from the August 21 to 30.