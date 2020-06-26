TWO men have been arrested for illegally capturing goldfinch birds in the San Miguel de Salinas area.

Guardia Civil agents from Torrevieja stopped the men’s car at a checkpoint in San Miguel last Sunday (June 21) and found 28 caged goldfinches in the boot along with trapping gear.

The Spaniards, aged 61 and 70, had travelled up from Cartagena in Murcia for the illegal bird hunting.

The duo have been charged with breaking environment and hunting laws.

Guardia Civil have released 23 back into the wild, while five remain in the care of an animal protection group.