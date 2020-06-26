ANDALUCIA has detected three more outbreaks of COVID-19 in Granada and Almeria.

A total of 156 new cases have been confirmed in the region over the past few days, according to the regional health ministry.

The most recent three – two in the metropolitan district of Granada and another in the Levante-Alto Almanazora district of Almeria – are believed to be ‘controlled’ and under investigation.

It means there is now a total of eight new outbreaks across the southernmost region, the most concerning being on the Costa del Sol.

It comes after the Red Cross in Malaga reported 87 confirmed cases, with four being added to the list in the past 24 hours.

Authorities are now rushing to contact anyone who may have been in contact with the patients and who may be at risk.

Another outbreak has been reported in Lepe, Huelva, where 12 people have tested positive and a further 61 are reported to be in isolation.

A group of 20 in Algeciras have also tested positive for coronavirus.

The new outbreaks have arrived a week after Spain lifted the state of alarm, allowing for travel across the country and between provinces.

Within days Spain is expected to further open its borders, including its land border with Portugal, which has also seen an outbreak in the nearby Algarve region.

Authorities there have threatened to go back into lockdown if the outbreak continues to grow.

Ministry of Health figures say Andalucia has had a total of 13,019 cases confirmed by PCR testing since the pandemic began, and 1,436 deaths.