A WEATHER warning for searing temperatures has been issued for Malaga and the Costa del Sol.

According to weather agency AEMET, the province will see the mercury reach around an average 36C on Saturday.

The affected areas are the capital, Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce valley.

The yellow-level warning is in place from 12 to 8pm.

Forecasters expect maximum temperatures to reach 35C in the capital and along the coast from Torremolinos to Estepona.

Other municipalities will see more heat, with Alhaurin de la Torre, Alhaurin el Grande or Alora expecting highs of 36C.

Cartama, meanwhile, will soar to 37C while the inland town of Pizarra could reach highs of 39C.

It means this weekend will be the hottest Malaga has experienced so far this year.

It comes after much of the rest Andalucia has already been placed on heat warnings in recent days and weeks.

On Monday it was reported that the first five months of 2020 have been the hottest in Spain’s history.