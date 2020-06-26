A TOTAL of 23 police officers have been ordered to self-isolate after rescuing a boat containing COVID-19 positive illegal immigrants in Spain’s Murcia.

The small boat had made the dangerous sea journey from North Africa to La Carolina beach in Aguilas last Monday (June 22), where police escorted the 10 immigrants to a nearby station.

The 10 were tested for COVID-19, with one Algerian national testing positive.

Despite all agents wearing masks, 20 Policia Nacional agents have been ordered to self-isolate along with three Policia Local agents who caught the immigrants on the beach.

Guardia Civil have not disclosed how many agents were present nor whether they are in isolation.

It comes as police unions have criticised how a lack of oversight is leaving agents at risk with arrivals of illegal immigrants.