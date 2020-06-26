AN online holiday site has rated Torrevieja as the ‘cheapest place in Spain’ to get a one-night family vacation rental in 2019.

The survey was carried out by Vrbo, which stands for Vacation Rentals by Owner, and found that Spanish users rated Torrevieja highly for vacations as low as €22 per person per night.

Neighbouring areas also did well with Guardamar and the Orihuela Costa pitching into Spain’s top 25 list at €24 euros per night.

The southern Costa Blanca was the leading mainland Spanish region for vacation bargains, as portal users gave good ratings for Santa Pola and Alicante at €25 for an evening stay.

The adjoining Murcia region also did well in the survey, with Cartagena coming in at €24 and La Manga at €26, whilst the northern Costa Blanca failed to have any entries in the survey.