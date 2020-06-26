AN inflatable boat is being used by a Costa Blanca council as a new weapon in the annual war against mosquitoes.

Orihuela’s pest control contractor, CTL, has bought the small craft to work its way around breeding areas in the river Segura and will use special sprays to stop the pests hatching.

The boat will concentrate on spots around Orihuela City and is a major change in tactics which has previously seen spraying take place from the air.

Two people will work from the boat and the anti-mosquito sprays will not poison any other flora and fauna in the river.

Joaquin Bernabeu from CTL said: “We acquired this boat to get to the root of the mosquito problem, as breeding happens every four days in the river area.

“The mosquitoes take advantage of the Segura being at a very low level during the summer months.”

The inflatable craft will also be used by Orihuela council for general cleaning and maintenance of the Segura river bed.