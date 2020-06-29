OVER 300,000 euros was found during a number of raids carried out in La Linea by elite Guardia Civil anti-drugs units.

The 34 arrests were made as part of Operation Dolmen, carried out by 450 agents fighting the clans that bring in cannabis from Morocco.

A total of 19 of the house raids were carried out in an area of La Linea’s El Zabal known as ‘Narcoville’.

The massive operation included the elite internationally-acclaimed GAR and GRS units, as well as marine and air support.

The latest raids were carried out at 6am this morning with a total of 28 properties searched across the province of Cadiz.

Guardia Civil agents also seized various vehicles and boats in the operation which has taken months of preparation.

More arrests are expected as police investigations continue over money laundering from drug smuggling in the area.

It follows last Wednesday’s arrest of Jesus H., leader of the Pantoja clan at a luxury restaurant in Chiclana by the Policia Nacional.

According to the Guardia Civil the alleged drug-lord was responsible for transporting ‘nearly all’ of the hashish that arrives from Morocco.

The Straits of Gibraltar are a renowned crossing point for the lucrative cannabis market.

A recent deal approved in the Spanish parliament has also allowed cross-frontier police cooperation to weed out drug operations across the border with Gibraltar.