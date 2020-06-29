THREE women have ended up in hospital, after a fight took place in a Zara fitting room in Galicia.

The events took place on Saturday afternoon in Pontevedra when a customer tried to enter the fitting room with more items of clothing than what is permitted.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, each customer is only allowed four pieces of clothing with them in the fitting rooms, but the 30-year-old wanted to bring in six.

The saleswoman informed her that this was not possible, with the customer reacting angrily and throwing the clothes in the employee’s face.

Another customer then decided to intervene, but this angered the woman even further who responded by punching her in the head.

The 55-year-old fell to the ground, with the attacker then proceeding to kick her while she was down.

A 61-year-old woman then tried to jump in to calm the situation, but the aggressor attacked her as well.

When the Policia Local arrived on the scene, the attacker tried to justify her actions by claiming that she had been insulted.

She claimed that she had been called ‘an animal’ and that was why she reacted the way she did.

Both of the victims along with the attacker all went to hospital to be treated for injuries.