A MAN has been arrested in Mijas after allegedly stabbing his stepfather and barricading himself in his apartment.

The suspect, of Moroccan origin, is reported to have threatened Guardia Civil agents with a gun from inside his home.

It comes after reports of shots being fired in the La Cala de Mijas area at around 11.15am.

Police were called to the scene after a man with a stab wound collapsed at the entrance of a bar in the seaside town.

According to Diario Sur, agents quickly tracked the suspect to his home on Calle Ronda.

While the motive for the stabbing remains unknown, the suspect is believed to be the stepson of the victim.

At least five calls were made to the emergency services, requesting medical assistance and warning of the aggressive nature of the attacker.

According to Policia Local, the wounded stepfather has been taken to the nearest health centre.

His wound is not believed to be fatal.

During the arrest, four shots were fired before three women emerged from the building, one of them crying, according to a source.

The arrest was made without injuries.