HUGE crowds have gathered in Benidorm today to see the arrival of the royal family.

As part of their whistle-stop tour across the country to promote tourism, King Felipe and Queen Letizia arrived to the tourist mecca at around 11am.

They landed by helicopter in the Parque Comarcal de Bomberos before travelling to the Belroy Hotel.

HOLA: Royals wave to the people during visit to Benidorm (CREDIT: Twitter/@casareal)

There they met with the Valencian Business Confederation and union groups before taking to the streets to meet the people.

The royals took a brief tour of the Playa de Levante promenade where hundreds of people were waiting to snap a pic.

They then met with Benidorm authorities for a brief chat and photo op.

LITTLE FAN: Young girl meets King and Queen on Levante beach (CREDIT: Twitter/@casareal)

To mark their special visit, Benidorm castle lit up with the colours of the Spanish flag last night.

It is the first ever official visit to Benidorm from a reigning king and queen.

Felipe and Letizia will spend their afternoon in Valencia, where they will visit the City of Arts and Sciences before attending an event at the Science Museum.