THE man who fell into a manhole and died last week was British, it has been revealed.

The 40-year-old, who had been visiting his expat parents in Mijas, fell into the two-and-a-half metres deep hole in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to the investigation, the Brit had gone for a walk and was ‘drunk’ when he stumbled into the hole near an access roundabout in Calahonda.

It wasn’t until 5pm that a neighbour walking past the site noticed the body and alerted the authorities.

Policia Local, Guardia Civil, firefighters and paramedics rushed to the scene but they could do nothing other than confirm the Brit’s death.

Firefighters had to remove the body due to the depth of the manhole and the difficulty involved in retrieving the corpse.

The body was transferred to the forensic institute in Malaga, where an autopsy was performed.

After speaking to the family, Guardia Civil soon agreed that the death was accidental.

Relatives told officers that the Brit had left the home in the early hours of the morning and that he was intoxicated.

The body also had no signs of violence.

The autopsy revealed a strong blow to the head, confirming that the cause of death was trauma to the skull, which would have been caused by the fall.