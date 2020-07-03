MADRID has seen its first fresh outbreak of COVID-19 since the end of the state of alarm.

According to the Ministry of Health, the new focus has come from an office, which has not been named.

Five employees have tested positive, while another 18 people, made up of 12 family members six other workers, are being monitored.

Those who tested positive are showing mild symptoms and have not required hospitilisation.

The other 18 are without symptoms and have initially tested negative for the virus.

The affected people are aged between 18 and 54 and are all self-isolating at home, where they are being monitored by doctors.

It brings the total number of fresh outbreaks since the lifting of lockdown in Spain to 67.

While some 42 of those remain active, only 12 are ‘of concern’ to the Ministry of Health.

This is either due to their size, an unknown source or because they have yet to be brought under control.

One of the biggest outbreaks has been connected to the Red Cross in Malaga.

More than 100 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in that outbreak, however health bosses say the situation is now ‘stabilised’.