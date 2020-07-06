AN Italian man died after being run over in a supermarket car park in Spain.

Roberto, originally from Naples, had been living in Tarifa, province of Cadiz.

He was in collision with a car after an argument inside Mercadona, Los Barrios, spilled over into the car park.

According to eyewitnesses, Roberto was involved in an altercation inside the store with another man and was subsequently run over.

The driver was arrested at the scene by the Guardia Civil, according to Algeciras al Minuto, and Roberto was taken to hospital in an ambulance where he later died.

PUNTO PIZZA OWNER: Roberto and his wife of 26 years, Liliana

Roberto moved to Tarifa from Italy in 2004 and opened a popular Italian restaurant, Punto Pizza, in the town the following year. He was married with a 14 year old daughter.