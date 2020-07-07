A MIDDLE-aged couple have been arrested for performing sex acts in front of kids on a beach promenade in Malaga.

The 40-year-old man and 44-year-old woman have been charged with exhibitionism in the presence of minors after the latter was caught performing fellatio on her partner.

It came after they had been kicked off the beach by the new vigilante workers for romping on the shoreline.

They then moved to the showers on the promenade, where the man sat on an adjacent bench and the woman continued to give him oral sex.

The shocking scenes on Antonio Machado promenade, next to Huelin beach, prompted several calls to police at around 4:30pm on July 4.

Locals approached the couple, who were allegedly drunk, and asked them to stop, reported Andalucia Informacion.

They reportedly replied: “What’s wrong? It’s not that serious, nothing is happening.”

The sex act could be seen by any passerby and by diners at a nearby beach bar, including many minors.

Policia Local interviewed beach guards who filled them in on their sex acts both on the shore and by the showers.

The couple were arrested and hauled in front of a judge and will face criminal charges.