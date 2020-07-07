SEVERE heat warnings have been issued across Andalucia today.

Weather agency AEMET is warning of searing temperatures of up to 43C in Sevilla, Cordoba, Jaen and Huelva, with all four provinces on orange alert.

Meanwhile, Malaga is on yellow alert with the mercury predicted to reach highs of 38C.

The at risk areas are Ronda and Antequera.

The alert is active from 12pm today until 8pm, with the minimum temperature sitting at 23C.

The Costa del Sol is having a break from the punishing temperatures today, with average highs of 31C.

Velez-Malaga will be the hottest on 32C while Marbella among the coolest on 28C.

Temperatures are set to ease up for inland Malaga from tomorrow.