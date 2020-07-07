MULTIPLE house parties have been shut down by police across Mallorca in recent days.

Despite large gatherings at private residences being strictly prohibited under Spain’s ‘new normality,‘ citizens have continued to flout the rules.

The most brazen affair took place over the weekend at a property near to the Costa de la Calma area in Calvia.

Attended by almost 200 party-goers, not only were they all in close proximity to one another but every person had failed to wear a face mask.

After receiving several complaints by disgruntled neighbours, officers from the Policia Local were deployed to the scene.

The bash was quickly shut down with the homeowner now facing a hefty penalty.

Meanwhile, police were forced to close a raucous party on open land in Sa Pobla.

According to the Diario de Mallorca, more than 100 people had attended, most of them who were Magaluf seasonal workers from the UK and Germany.

The party organiser had charged all of its guests between €35 to €100, the latter for a VIP pass which included unlimited alcoholic drinks and a seat close to the DJ booth.

This individual in question is expected to receive a fine of between €30,000 and €300,000.

They will also have to cover the cost of extensive vandalism done by the attendees to surrounding buildings.

It comes after a popular beach club in Playa de Portals was shut down over the weekend after having approximately 80 clients on its terrace.

The owner now faces a fine of up to €300,000 for breaching their set capacity limit of 60 people.