A wanted fugitive has been arrested in Fuengirola on suspicion of the murder of 19-year-old Aya Hachem.

A European Arrest Warrant was issued for the as yet unnamed 30-year-old from Manchester who was detained by Spanish police on Saturday.

He is currently being held on suspicion of the murder of Aya, as well as the attempted murder of a man officers believe was the original target.

The arrest is the second within a week as a coordinated operation in the UK detained a 33-year old man in the Partington area of Manchester this morning.

So far, 21 people between the ages of 19 and 39 have been arrested that are thought to have connections with the killing, which is believed to have started as a feud between two tyre fitting businesses RI Tyres and Quick Tyres.

Aya Hachem has been described as a ‘pillar of the community’ and a ‘beautiful and gifted individual’

To date, six men and one woman have been charged with murder, three of whom are brothers Nadeem Suleman, Feroz Suleman and Suhayl Suleman.

Of the 21 arrests, two have been released on bail pending inquiries and eight have been released under investigation.

The law student from Blackburn was walking to the Lidl supermarket on King’s Road in her hometown on May 17 when she was gunned down by a passing car.

As shown on CCTV footage, three shots were fired from a Toyota Avensis, two hitting a nearby building and the third hitting the teenager in the chest in what is being called a ‘botched drive-by killing.’

A second generation refugee from war-torn Lebanon, she had recently passed her second year Law Degree at Salford University.

A statement from the Asylum and Refugee Community (ARC) Project, described her as the “beloved second daughter of her parents” and said they shared in their “sadness and heartache” over her death.

“Our hearts and prayers are with them at this painful time especially during this holy month of Ramadan when Aya and her family were fasting.” explained the ARC.

A statement released by Aya’s family read “Our beautiful 19-year-old daughter Aya has been taken from us in the most horrific ­circumstances.”

The suspect is now pending extradition back to the UK.

Police are still appealing for any more information linked to Aya’s murder and urging anyone with video footage or eye-witness accounts to contact Lancashire Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111