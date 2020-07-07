BRITISH tourists are out in force on the Costa del Sol, many lavishing praise on the Spanish Government’s COVID-19 safety measures.

As well as insisting the journey over was ‘straightforward’, holidaying Brits have been impressed with Spain’s tough stance on social distancing and mask usage.

One, Adrien Dawson, 50, who is travelling with wife Julie, 57 and daughters Holly, 21 and Niamh,19, told the Olive Press he actually ‘felt safer in Spain’.

Staying at a hotel in Estepona, the businessman from Durham, said: “We actually feel safer in Spain than we do in the UK because of how well managed the pandemic was here.”

His wife, Julie, also heaped praise on Ryanair for keeping its middle seats empty during the flight over on July 4.

“We were pleasantly surprised because the middle seat was kept empty on every row and according to staff it was done on purpose,” she said.

Meanwhile, Richard, 29 and Janette Stevenson, 36 from Derbyshire were also pleasantly surprised with the fact that they had their temperatures checked at East Midlands airport prior to going through security.

“We had heard about checks in Spain, but we didn’t know that was also happening in the UK, it’s good to see that they’re taking it seriously at home as well,” company director Richard told the Olive Press.

The safety measures in Spain also impressed Londoner John Taylor.

SAFE: John Taylor and Cathy Hyens feel safer in Spain ©TheOlivePress

“It feels safer here than in the UK because everyone here has to wear a mask when they’re indoors, even in shops and supermarkets, whereas in the UK it’s optional.”

The 59-year-old is staying in Estepona for two weeks with his girlfriend, Cathy Hyens, 51.

“The journey over was very smooth, the airport was eerie though, only WHSmith was open and people were actually queuing up to go in,” she added.

Sisters, Lesley Nichols, 49 and Fiona Scott, 50, from Glasgow flew out to Malaga on July 5, having booked their flights before the announcement by the British government that the UK would lift its quarantine from July 10.

QUARANTINE: Sisters Lesley and Fiona booked their flights before the UK government announced it would lift its quarantine ©TheOlivePress

“As we both work from home, we didn’t really care about having to quarantine on our return, it’s so nice out here, it’s worth it,” said Lesley.

Insurance brokers, Steve and Sophie Johnson from London encourage other Brits to jump on a plane and come and enjoy their own sun-kissed adventure on the Costas.

Steve, 48, said: “We would definitely recommend other potential tourists come out, it’s very safe here, none of the shops are overly packed and social distancing is very well maintained.”

Meanwhile Federica Polise, 23, a fashion stylist from London, has been impressed at how well the beaches have been maintained.

BEACHES: Federica Polise is impressed with the social distancing by the seaside ©TheOlivePress

“I was also impressed with how well the Spanish have followed the social distancing rules.

“The beach protocols are starting to take shape, but everyone is being very responsible and keeping their distance from each other.

“The locals have been very gracious and are happy to see us back in Estepona, they can’t wait for the summer season to really take off,” she added.

Another holidaymaker staying in nearby Sotogrande, Jade Jemima Smith, 21, from Reading, said: “It’s great to be back in the sun with all the lovely local people, they’re all so welcoming to having us here.”

SUN: Jade Jemima Smith could not be happier to be back in the sun ©TheOlivePress

Finally, John Peters, aged 52, from Southend, was really happy to see that the prices in almost all his favourite bars and restaurants were the same.

“There is one bar I go to that has put 50 cents on a pint, but everywhere else is the same,” he explained.

“Either way, it’s still far cheaper than the UK. And for the most part everything is the same as it was before.

CHEAPER: Spain is still very good value for money ©TheOlivePress

“I am having a great time and Spain is certainly still very good value for money.

“I definitely raise a glass to the Spanish for knowing how to keep the tourists happy!”