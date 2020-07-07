THE police made a fresh appeal for witnesses of a suspected murder of a Gibraltar dad two years ago today.

Montegriffo was hit over the head four times by someone he probably knew well.

In what is now thought to be a long-running dispute, Michael Montegriffo, 58, was left on the pavement outside his house with blood seeping from a series of fatal wounds.

Now two years since the artist’s tragic death, Gibraltar police are making a fresh appeal into his murder.

Police hope to find fresh witnesses on the unsolved murder that took place in broad daylight at Prince Edward’s Road by Gavino’s Dwelling at 11.17am on July 7, 2018.

Montegriffo, a musician, who had lived in France and England for many years, was treated at the scene by paramedics, but died soon after arriving at St Bernard’s Hospital.

MURDERED: Montegriffo was bashed to death in broad daylight

SHOCK

On the second anniversary of his death, the RGP has reminded the public there is a £25,000 reward for information leading to the capture of his killer.

After consulting international forensic experts detectives believe the argument was with someone Montegriffo knew.

The RGP believes it was over a problem which had been going on for some time but it was not a premeditated attack.

“We believe this person was in the neighbourhood for a legitimate purpose,” said Chief Inspector Roy Perez.

“They were either living there, visiting another person or resided there. We believe this person may have acted impulsively after having lost control of his or her temper.

“This type of anger, hostility and impulsivity would carry over into his or her other relationships and conflicts.”

The RGP noted that the suspected murderer may have changed their appearance or lifestyle after the incident.

“We feel very, very strongly that someone out there knows something about what happened but this person is unwilling or scared to talk,” said Insp Brian Finlayson.

Montegriffo left behind a daughter and son, both who are very aggrieved by their father’s death.

Maurice Montegriffo, the victim’s father, also made an emotional appeal to the public for information where he asked for ‘closure’ on his son’s death.

An old school friend of Montegriffo, lawyer Charles Gomez, said: “It remains a complete mystery.

“How he was killed in broad daylight on a bright sunny summer day and the police have found nothing, it is no wonder the family and friends are distraught.”

He added: “He was a bright guy, well above average, and I had got to know him better since he came back to live from France.”

The RGP are also concerned that this person could strike again and murder someone else in a similar situation.