A FIRE in a home in Malaga city has uncovered a marijuana plantation with more than 350 plants.

The events took place at the end of June in an area near the Ermita de los Verdiales, in the foothills of the Montes de Malaga.

Policia Local were alerted to the site after receiving an emergency call reporting of the burning of stubble.

Upon arrival the agents, despite using the police vehicle fire extinguisher, were unable to control the flames and the Malaga fire brigade were called out.

The flames affected a nearby house, but the two men, a son-in-law and a father-in-law, who emerged from the property exhibited dubious behaviour and didn’t want the agents to aid them.

Aroused by their suspicious behaviour and under the concern that there may have been another person in the interior of the house, the policia local entered the building.

Every room in the house had been burnt, except one, which remained practically intact.

There the officers discovered a plantation of marijuana with 357 flowerpots of 20 to 25 centimetres long.

The two men, 36 and 63 years old, were subsequently arrested by the police and charged with crimes against public health by cultivation of narcotic substances.

The plants were extracted from the pots in order to prevent another fire from occurring and transferred to the police station.

The cause of the fire, which broke out near the house and burnt down two quads, is still unknown.